Miley Cyrus says she’s been ‘sober sober’ for the past 6 months

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for six months. (Photo: Presley Ann/WireImage,)

Miley Cyrus is sober, not somber.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,’” the 27-year-old “Malibu” singer said Tuesday on Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’”

The former Hannah Montana star said she most appreciates the “sober sober” lifestyle she’s led for six months in the morning.

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time,” Cyrus said. “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Cyrus said she first decided to avoid drinking because she was preparing to undergo surgery on her behalf vocal cords, something she needed as a result of overuse, thanks in part to her touring since she was 12, singing “The Best of Both Worlds.” Her sobriety eventually became something far more meaningful.

“I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable,” Cyrus said. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

During the interview, Cyrus was asked if whatever she’s ever done makes her look back now and wonder what she was thinking.

“One of my favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy,’” said Cyrus, who’s vocally supported marijuana use in the past. “That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: