Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for six months

Miley Cyrus has unveiled she has been sober for six months while checking about her decision to embrace a life of sobriety.

In a fresh interview with Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, the 27-year-old explained that she first became sober following a vocal cord surgery she underwent in November, but that she made a decision to stay sober after researching her family’s history of mental health insurance and addiction struggles.

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months,” Cyrus told the outlet. “At the beginning, it had been just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited a number of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and attempting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not only the headlines





“My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”

The Malibu singer also revealed that going to therapy helped her in her decision, adding: “So just going through that and asking: “Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Read more

But despite being happy with her decision to keep sober, which she said has helped her “polish up my craft,” Cyrus acknowledged that there’s a “stigma” surrounding sobriety.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of “you’re no fun,’” she explained. “It’s like: ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

During the interview, the actress explained that she’d had to endure the vocal cord surgery because of over-use, which she said came as no real surprise considering her lifestyle.

“I’ve been touring since I was 12 years old, but it’s not even the touring that’s the hard part,” she said. “It’s you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously I just talk a s*** ton.”