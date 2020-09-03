Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘F**king Sucked’ – But Not For The Reasons You’d Think!

Miley Cyrus has redefined being an “open book” on the press tour for her new single Midnight Sky.

It’s been over a year now since her divorce was announced, but it seems like we’ve learned more about her split with Liam Hemsworth in the past few months than we did most of their 10-year relationship. In a new interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the pop star opened up again about their breakup — but the real reason it was so painful may come as a surprise.

She explained:

“I recently went through a very public divorce that f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing, just all those stories.”

Wow!

So the biggest problem was being painted as the one to blame by the media? Hmm, that certainly seems awful — but we wouldn’t expect that to be worse than the crushing heartache of a breakup. But OK.

The former Disney star continued: