Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus is to blame for head injury at age 2

“It was bad,” Cyrus, 27, stated on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast onWednesday “Everyone’s asked me [about] that for years.”

(*2 *)

She described to the podcast host how the event took place.

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad,” the “Midnight Sky” vocalist stated of Billy Ray, 59.

Cyrus continued: “And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree.”

The “Black Mirror” starlet hypothesized, “He can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away.”

MILEY CYRUS MOURNS THE DEATH OF HER GRANDMOTHER: ‘YOU WILL FOREVER BE MY INSPIRATION’

Cyrus likewise dished on her close relationship with the “Achy Breaky Heart” vocalist and the chance to star along with him in “Hannah Montana” as child and daddy from 2006 to …