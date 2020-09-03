Miley Cyrus says dad Billy Ray Cyrus is to blame for head injury at age 2

By
Jasyson
-

“It was bad,” Cyrus, 27, stated on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast onWednesday “Everyone’s asked me [about] that for years.”

(*2 *)

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus go to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California..
(David Crotty/Patrick McMullan through Getty Images)

She described to the podcast host how the event took place.

“He had me in a baby backpack and I was on a dirt bike with my dad,” the “Midnight Sky” vocalist stated of Billy Ray, 59.

Cyrus continued: “And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked, and I didn’t, and I hit my head on the tree.”

The “Black Mirror” starlet hypothesized, “He can’t go to jail, I don’t think, because it’s a long enough time away.”

MILEY CYRUS MOURNS THE DEATH OF HER GRANDMOTHER: ‘YOU WILL FOREVER BE MY INSPIRATION’

Miley Cyrus and father Billy Ray Cyrus arrive for their German film premiere 'Hannah Montana-The Movie' in Munich April 25, 2009.

Miley Cyrus and daddy Billy Ray Cyrus show up for their German movie best ‘Hannah Montana-The Movie’ in Munich April 25, 2009.
(Reuters)

Cyrus likewise dished on her close relationship with the “Achy Breaky Heart” vocalist and the chance to star along with him in “Hannah Montana” as child and daddy from 2006 to …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 45

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR