Miley Cyrus reveals secret about her sexuality she hid from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16,” Cyrus, 27, admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper on Friday.

While Cyrus did not point out Hemsworth by name, she did drop a number of tips about his identity.

“It wasn’t Nick Jonas but I ended up marrying the guy so that’s pretty crazy,” Cyrus stated, mentioning Hemsworth.

The Disney Channel alum and Hemsworth got wed in December 2018, ultimately calling it stops in August 2019. Their divorce was completed previously this year.

Cyrus exposed she lied about not being a virgin so she “’didn’t seem like a loser.” She eventually came tidy about it years later on.

“It was a lie that I held on to for like 10 years,” she admitted.

Despite their on-and-off relationship, Cyrus called her relationship with Hemsworth “an amazing time” in her life.

