Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Sexual Experience Was A Threesome AND Drops Truth Bombs About Liam Hemsworth & Cody Simpson!

Newly single Miley Cyrus is promoting the s ** t out of her brand-new track Midnight Sky, which she formally launched in addition to a video on Thursday night!

And with it, the entertainer opened about her previous relationships, particularly with Liam Hemsworth, Cody Simpson, and even Kaitlynn Carter, which accompanies her tune everything about being “born to run.” Ahead of the single dropping the other day, Cyrus signed up with Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast where she exposed more about her years of love with the Australian star, in addition to her first sexual experiences as a teenager– with women!

Without calling her ex throughout the interview, she spoke kindly of her time with her previous other half, whom she wed in December 2018 prior to they divided last summer season:

“The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time in my life.”

Admitting she lost her virginity to the Liam, the 27-year-old shared:

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy… I lied and said he wasn’t the first, so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

Miley, who satisfied Chris Hemsworth‘s more youthful sibling on the set of The Last Song, admitted she picked to go all the method with …