Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute To Beloved Mammie: ‘A True Light In A Dark World’

Miley Cyrus is commemorating an extremely unique female in her life.

On Saturday, the songstress broke the terrible news through Instagram that her beloved maternal grandma Loretta Finley, best referred to as “Mammie” died.

The 27-year-old composed (listed below):

“Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world. You are sunshine. Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.”

Cyrus concluded her post:

“I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us….”

Also on Saturday, Cyrus shared a video with clips of Mammie set to her tune I Miss You, which was co-written by the Disney Channel alum as a tribute to her late paternal grandpa Ron Cyrus, who passed away in February 2006:

