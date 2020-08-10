Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Haven’t Spoken ‘In Months’ – Why She’s More ‘Present’ With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is thriving!

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer officially split from longtime love and now-former husband Liam Hemsworth almost exactly a year ago last August.

A devastating life event to be sure, but you wouldn’t know it to look at her now, as sources close to the Disney Channel alum are amazed at the “whirlwind of change” she’s experienced in such a short period of time, and the way she’s been able to turn it into her best life! Inspiring!

An insider spoke to ET about how the last twelve months has been a “huge year with both tough challenges and big changes for Miley.” But aside from the heartbreaking aspect of splitting from longtime partner Liam, it sure sounds like the pop princess has made things work in her favor over that tumultuous time period, too!

The insider dished on Miley’s quick move to get past Liam, for one, revealing how the former Hannah Montana moved on and never really looked back: