Miley Cyrus doesn’t ‘really think about marriage’ after divorce ‘anymore’

“We’re changing and evolving and understanding ourselves from such a different perspective that it just feels like forever is definitely a big word, ” Cyrus stated on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up

She stated there’s the preconception of failure on a relationship that is expected to last permanently, however those kinds of set-ups are predestined to stop working.

“That ‘forever,’ if it’s not successful or if you claimed something to be forever and you fail, then you’re a failure,” she stated. “And I just don’t think that. I think we’re kind of set up for devastation — in that, from the time we’re little kids, we’re taught to claim other humans as our best friends forever.”

Not understanding how she may alter throughout the years is a consider her thinking.

“And you just don’t know who you’re going to be sitting with here right now,” The “Midnight Sky” vocalist stated. “You never know who you’re going to evolve to be and who they’re going to evolve to be.”

Cyrus explained how if a relationship does not exercise females “get villainized.”

” I think that you’re simply actually setting yourself approximately type of be dissatisfied– and not from a bitter or resentful method, however from …