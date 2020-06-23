Miley Cyrus Discusses Being ‘Sober Sober,’ Reveals Britney Spears Crossroads Obsession, & More!

It sure sounds like Miley Cyrus is in a great place today!

After making endless headlines a year ago regarding her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, the Wrecking Ball singer has already established a decidedly more quiet 2020 — in part because of the months-long coronavirus quarantine orders on offer the world. But even beyond that, the 27-year-old superstar singer is relaxed, recharged, and sober, and it seems like she’s happy and content!

Related: Noah Cyrus Gets Real About ‘Unbearable’ Childhood In Miley’s Shadow…

All this is coming off a whole new interview out Tuesday morning in Variety, by which journalist Marc Malkin goes one-on-one with the Bright Minded talk show host.

During the talk, the pair discusses the Party In The USA singer’s weekly Instagram Live show, her foray back into acting with new appearances in Netflix‘s Black Mirror, and much more — including these highlights (below)!

Six Months Being “sober sober”

Sober’s so nice she’s gotta say it twice!

The singer straight-up revealed to Malkin she’s entirely sober, and has been since right around the start of year, saying:

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Interesting!

She proceeded from there, too, adding more about how precisely she even goes as far as to troll her parents for their weed-smoking ways:

“One of my personal favorite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who’re big stoners, every now and then. It’s been vital for me during the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wished to polish up my craft. I had really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking one month where I wasn’t permitted to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at every one [Laughs]. I had this 1 big bicep from just yelling at mom but still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

LOLz!

Fangirling over Britney!

Looking back at her style and interests as a younger woman, Miley admitted to being obsessed with Britney Spears‘ Crossroads. Truly iconic!!

The singer reflected on having a spiritual awakening after one specific scene:

“I had the most weird hodgepodge of Britney Spears, ’NSync, Metallica and Hilary [Duff.] I had Joan Jett and Pat Benatar. You should’ve seen my face when Britney covered I Love Rock ’n’ Roll in Crossroads. I melted down. That scene was the father, the son and the Holy Spirit all in one room. I actually lost my mind. That was worlds colliding beyond what I possibly could have ever dreamed of.”

Ha!! Love it!!

Working with the Biebs?

At one point, Malkin points out Miley and Justin Bieber once teased the possibility of working together in the comments portion of an IG post — and so, Billy Ray Cyrus‘ daughter addressed the likelihood!

Seriously, she sounds optimistic about reprising her alter ego Ashley for a Bieber duet:

“Man, I think we could come up with something very, very, very special. As of now, nothing is in the works, but I remember I was sitting in front of him at his movie premiere. I was 16, something like that. He leaned up to me and asked for advice in a very mellow, friendly way. I said, ‘Just try to remember everything, try to press record in your brain and remember everything because there are so many moments of my life when my mom will be like, ‘do you remember when you got to perform for the queen?’ And I’m like, ‘no.’ There was so much going, so much to take in as such a young person that I didn’t remember to take everything in. That’s something my dad always taught me, was when you’re on stage, whether it’s when you get there or when you’re about to leave, take a picture in your mind. And remember it, and savor it, and take it in.”

Interesting… maybe that’ll be something to view for later on??

To read the full Miley interview in Variety, click HERE. Thoughts?? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!!!