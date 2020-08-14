Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split after 10 months of dating: Reports

Simpson, 23, and Cyrus, 27, were very first connected together in October 2019 after the set was spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

The “Wrecking Ball” vocalist was formerly wed to star Liam Hemsworth, though their weddings lasted less than a year, and they separated in August 2019

Before Cyrus landed with Simpson, she likewise performed a fling withKaitlynn Carter As for Simpson, his most major relationship was with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The news of Simpson and Cyrus’ split was exposed simply hours prior to the best of her brand-new tune, “Midnight Sky,” according to People.

Earlier this month, Simpson shared a sweet homage to Cyrus, on his Instagram Story, specifying: “In love with my best friend” according to the celeb news publication.

The pair was also seen dancing around to “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory including Freedom Williams in a TikTok video on Cyrus’ account in July.

