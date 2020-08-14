Miley Cyrus addresses Cody Simpson breakup on Instagram Live

Miley Cyrus has actually resolved her breakup with Cody Simpson.

The “Midnight Sky” vocalist went live on Instagram to verify that she and Simpson, 23, had actually divided.

“But for right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age,” she stated (via Daily Mail). “We’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

But Cyrus, 27, informed fans and fans not to be amazed if they’re seen “hanging out or getting pizza.”

“We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends,” she stated, “therefore simply do not make it something that it is not.

“And with that being said, I’m done with the bulls–t.”

Page Six broke the news Thursday that the couple of 10 months had actually divided. Last December, we solely exposed that Simpson was out in New York City kissing another woman while texting Cyrus.

Prior to getting together with the “Golden Thing” crooner, Cyrus separated Liam Hemsworth and had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter.