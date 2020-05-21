Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land: Venue/Ref/Kit | Rugby Union News





The 18th instalment in Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land see him choose a venue, referee and package

Tune in for the 18th instalment of Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land as he selects a venue, referee and package for his Golden Oldies vs ‘Young Ones’ match-up.

These are groups with gamers who increase the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This might be all the way down to their aptitude, abilities and velocity or due to their energy, energy and bodily presence.

These fantasy groups should not claiming to have the very best gamers of their positions though in all instances they’re inevitably actually nice gamers, the choice is about ensuring these groups would play probably the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector might presumably dream of.

Miles picks the kits, venue and referee for his Rugby Fantasy Land beneath

Next up, it is the venue, referee and kits chosen forward of the massive kick-off.

I hope you could have an incredible journey to Fantasy Land and that, at the least for a second or two, it takes your thoughts off what’s occurring on the earth at the moment. Stay secure and wholesome, Miles.

Venue: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Despite the trendy title and environment, I like my historical past and that is additionally a full-on retro selection too as we try to reproduce one among rugby’s best days.

If our fantasy match reached anyplace close to the heights of the Barbarians versus New Zealand in 1973, then we’d all depart extraordinarily joyful. So, it needed to be Cardiff, a floor that is still to this present day my favorite of all rugby stadia.

For Graham Henry, it will be an emotional ‘home-coming’ to Wales and an opportunity to proper the fallacious of the 2007 World Cup quarter-final versus France too.

1:05 The Millennium Stadium, recognized nowadays because the Principality Stadium, is Miles’ favorite rugby stadia The Millennium Stadium, recognized nowadays because the Principality Stadium, is Miles’ favorite rugby stadia

Referee: Georges Domercq (France)



Wayne Barnes, the referee for that notorious New Zealand World Cup defeat was clearly thought-about as he has undoubtedly turn into one of many best officers the sport has seen. The identical could be stated of Nigel Owens and Nigel’s empathy and humour could be an incredible addition to this fantasy rugby day.

Partly as a result of I am unable to break up these two, I’ve gone with Frenchman, Georges Domercq. Who he, you cry? Well, he was the person within the center who performed a giant half on that January day 47 years in the past when the Barbarians met New Zealand and, let’s consider, simply could have turned a blind eye to some ‘marginal’ calls.

We might do with extra of the identical on this recreation, we would like tries. Domercq handed away just lately on May eight on the age of 89.

Kits: Barbarians vs Uruguay

The well-known black and white tops (and membership socks) would encourage anyone, particularly a group being instructed to exit and play fantasy or, certainly, Barbarian rugby.

So, that is the selection for the Golden Oldies (though I did love that French change strip of the late 1970s and people outdated Scottish shirts again then of deep blue have been only a factor of magnificence).

For the Young Ones, I’ve gone trendy with the Uruguay blue. Fell in love with all issues Uruguay on the final World Cup and that package is pure class.

The Uruguay package is Miles’ decide for his ‘Young Ones’ group, whereas the ‘Golden Oldies’ will play within the well-known Barbarians strip

Selection is by its very nature a really private selection and, coupled with that thought, is the truth that you can not look again over all of the years and never miss a couple of. This is the place you are available in. I would like your choices and so that you can inform me who I may need missed and precisely why you could have made your decisions? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the tales that make your picks so particular to you. The prospects are limitless so let your creativeness run riot. But, bear in mind, when making your choices for this match, the gamers chosen should make your coronary heart sing.

Once each groups are chosen, together with the ‘super-sub’, we are going to choose the top coaches. Then, we’ll choose the venue, the referee and a memorable package for the groups to ‘run out’ in.