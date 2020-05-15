Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land: Super-subs – Andy Irvine vs Rupeni Caucaunibuca | Rugby Union News





The 16th match-up in Miles Harrison's Rugby Fantasy Land is his tremendous-subs

Tune in for the 16th instalment of Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land XVs as he picks a pre-1994 Golden Oldie tremendous-sub to tackle a ‘Young One’.

These are groups with gamers who increase the spirits, ones that get you out of your seat. This could possibly be right down to their aptitude, expertise and velocity or due to their energy, power and bodily presence.

These fantasy groups should not claiming to have the very biggest gamers of their positions though in all instances they’re inevitably actually nice gamers, the choice is about ensuring these groups would play probably the most amazingly entertaining rugby the selector might probably dream of.

Miles Harrison’s picks for his tremendous-subs inside his Rugby Fantasy Land are Andy Irvine and Rupeni Caucaunibuca

Next up, it is the tremendous-subs: Andy Irvine. Between 1972 and 1982, Irvine performed 51 instances for Scotland, captaining his nation on 15 events. He additionally toured with the British & Irish Lions on three events (1974, 1977, 1980) and is taken into account one of many most interesting full-backs to have performed the game.

Opposite him is the distinctive Fijian that was Rupeni Caucaunibuca. The “Bua Bullet” was unquestionably probably the most proficient gamers of all-time, however, considerably extremely, was solely seen on the Test stage eight instances for Fiji.

Having taken New Zealand rugby by storm with Northland after which the Blues in Super Rugby, Caucau set the rugby world alight on the 2003 World Cup. Off-field points, weight acquire and training fallouts meant we did not see it sufficient, however he was unplayable for just a few years.

I hope you might have a terrific journey to Fantasy Land and that, not less than for a second or two, it takes your thoughts off what’s taking place on this planet at the moment. Stay secure and wholesome, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Andy Irvine



Super-sub: Irvine – For a information as to how a lot the younger fan admires a participant there may be the playground check: Who did you faux to be at break-time? Back within the day for me, it was as a rule Andy Irvine.

The Scotland full-again, and typically winger, gave a decade of worldwide pleasure and continually confirmed that he was by no means afraid to go for the attacking possibility first. He invariably succeeded to beautiful impact.

Whenever Bill McLaren mentioned the identify ‘Irvine’, you knew that it was time to begin to transfer to the sting of your seat.

The Young One: Rupeni Caucaunibuca



Super-sub: Caucaunibuca – The sort of participant who made the not possible look attainable and can be good for this position of ‘tremendous-sub’.

Just suppose if Rupeni might depart the bench for a burst of whole and utter brilliance on this fantasy sport. Some of his tries and touches have been up with the perfect moments of the skilled period.

He performed fantasy rugby lengthy earlier than some fairy-story sport in Fantasy Land.

Selection is by its very nature a really private alternative and, coupled with that thought, is the truth that you can’t look again over all of the years and never miss just a few. This is the place you are available. I would like your choices and so that you can inform me who I may need missed and precisely why you might have made your selections? @skysportsmiles

Tell me the tales that make your picks so particular to you. The prospects are limitless so let your creativeness run riot. But, keep in mind, when making your choices for this match, the gamers chosen should make your coronary heart sing.

Once each groups are chosen, together with the ‘tremendous-sub’, we are going to choose the pinnacle coaches. Then, we’ll choose the venue, the referee and a memorable equipment for the groups to ‘run out’ in.