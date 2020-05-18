Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land: Head coach – Carwyn James vs Graham Henry | Rugby Union News





Tune in for the 17th instalment of Miles Harrison’s Rugby Fantasy Land as he picks a pre-1994 Golden Oldie head coach to tackle a ‘Young One’.

Next up, it is the top coaches: Carwyn James. Back within the 1970s, James achieved some extraordinary teaching feats, and in some type too. As Llanelli head coach, his groups grew to become synonymous with attacking, enticing rugby. In 1972, he guided them to a well-known victory over the All Blacks at Stradey Park, whereas he guided them to 4 Welsh Cups between 1973 and 1976.

As British & Irish Lions coach in 1971, he grew to become the one man ever to win a sequence in opposition to the All Blacks, whereas he oversaw victory in opposition to New Zealand with a 3rd facet in 1973: the Barbarians’ well-known win in Cardiff. And all whereas enjoying swashbuckling rugby.

Opposite him is former All Blacks head coach and Rugby World Cup winner Sir Graham Henry. As New Zealand head coach between 2004 and 2011, Henry’s teaching profession may have taken a really totally different flip after quarter-closing elimination on the 2007 World Cup. He was reappointed nonetheless, and would information the All Blacks to a World Cup title on house soil in 2011. He additionally oversaw a sequence win in opposition to the Lions in 2005, and picked up 5 Tri-Nations titles.

I hope you’ve got a terrific journey to Fantasy Land and that, at the least for a second or two, it takes your thoughts off what’s occurring on the earth right now. Stay protected and wholesome, Miles.

The Golden Oldie: Carwyn James



Head Coach: James – For coach, it needed to be the person that helped steer essentially the most watchable groups of their time, from Llanelli to the Lions.

James clearly had supremely clever and refined influences over the nice Wales gamers of that period and, sure, his sides have been actually those then that you simply needed to observe most. These gamers would all reply to his elite steering.

The Young One: Sir Graham Henry



Head Coach: Henry – I’ve gone with the person who has nearly executed all of it. A World Cup-winning coach who has taken cost of the British and Irish Lions too.

Moreover, that World Cup win got here full with the strain of being the house facet that adopted a harrowing defeat 4 years earlier. And, Henry had all of the earlier baggage, nothing to do with him, to deal with too. There is little doubt that he would get the most effective out of this squad.

Henry was answerable for the All Blacks after they clinched a protracted-awaited World Cup success in 2011

