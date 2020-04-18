Mile-Long Food Bank Car Lines Between Luxury Hotels in Miami

Talk a few Norman Rockwell portray thought come to life — a parade of automobiles crammed with hungry folks in Miami … smack dab in the center of two of the town’s ritziest accommodations.

Check out this surreal scene down in Miami Beach, the place a MILE-long line of automobiles had been organized in an enormous U-curve in between the W Hotel and Setai Hotel — two of MB’s most high-end go-to spots for celeb out-of-towners … like Kim Ok, Justin Bieber and extra.

The organizers — made up of lifeguards and different volunteers — arrange store in a parking zone bordering each accommodations, and the road went all the best way down the road and certain across the subsequent block or two. As for the placement … it was in all probability extra sensible than commentary.

The fundamental road that results in the beachfront amenities is Collins Ave. — and it is a lengthy, straight shot for whereas (in all probability just a few miles or so) earlier than any main turns or bizarre corners. The of us there should’ve felt this may be the simplest technique to get folks in and out with out inflicting an excessive amount of of a site visitors jam or taking on too many neighboring streets.

Still, whether or not they had been attempting to ship a message or not … the juxtaposition of determined, poor households flocking to a meals financial institution proper subsequent to a rich-person pit cease in the Sunshine State, ought to’ve been checked out a bit extra. It’s kinda dangerous optics … however so be it.