Mile Jedinak: Former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder retires | Football News





Mile Jedinak spent five seasons at Crystal Palace and was captain of the club between 2013 and 2016

Former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak has confirmed his

retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Australia international, who was released from Villa’s playing staff at the end of last season, revealed the news headlines in a post on his official Instagram account.

Jedinak made his biggest impact at Palace, where that he made 165 appearances between 2011 and 2016, helping the Eagles secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Jedinak was launched by Aston Villa following their promotion to the Premier League in 2019

Jedinak wrote: “I was a boy from Western Australia with a dream to play professional football.

“My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories which will always be cherished.

“I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the chance to do so. It is now time for a fresh chapter.”

In an email on the club’s official Twitter feed, Palace wrote: “Congratulations to Mile Jedinak on his retirement from football. A leader of men and a club legend.”

Jedinak also made 79 appearances for Australia, featuring in three World Cups before announcing his retirement from international football in October 2018.