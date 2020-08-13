MILDLY Weighted Blanket 20 lbs (60”x80 Queen Size, Grey), 100% Cotton Material Heavy Blanket for Adults with Premium Glass Beads



As we all know, bedding time takes up at least one-third of our daily life so imagine how important it is for us to get a restful sleep. This heavy blanket is perfectly made for light sleepers or people who are hard to fall asleep. It applies physical touch on your body and all you feel is the comfort and calmness. Choose the blanket that weighs about 7% to 10% of your body weight. For consumers who use this product for the first time, it’ highly suggest that you spend more time like 7-21 days to adjust to the weighted sensation. Children under 5 years old are prohibited from using. Weighted blankets are designed to cover your body instead of the bed so they don’t cover your entire bed or hang off the edges like traditional comforters.

Invest In Your Sleep: Weighted blanket’s popularity primarily comes from its promise to promote better sleep. It works by applying deep touch pressure on your body and gives you the feeling of safety, relaxation and comfort. You’ll be rejuvenated and energetic after a restful sleep.

Trustworthy Quality: 100% soft cotton material. The internal filler is made up of environmentally friendly, lead-free and odorless premium glass beads. The glass beads are evenly distributed which provide the same amount of comfort and pressure throughout your body and helps prevent movement and noise while you sleep. The design has excellent stitching for durability and longevity.

What Size To Choose: Choose the blanket that weighs about 7% to 10% of your body weight. For consumers who use this product for the first time, it' highly suggest that you spend more time like 7-21 days to adjust to the weighted sensation. For Children under 5 years old are prohibited from using. Weighted blankets are designed to cover your body instead of the bed so they don't cover your entire bed or hang off the edges like traditional comforters.

Care Instructions: Hand wash and flat dry. Do not dry clean, do not bleach, do not tumble dry. We highly suggest you get a duvet cover for your weight blanket, in that way, it’s easier for cleaning and there’s more colors and styles for options when it comes to outer cover.

Get What You Pay For: Cheaper weighted blankets fall apart quickly for low quality, uncomfortable fabrics. MILDLY always aims at offering high quality products with affordable price and we never sacrifice quality over price. Premium cotton material, authentic glass beads and double stitching prevent our weighted blanket from leaking.