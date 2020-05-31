Milanese-style fried chicken burgers recipe

The anchovy mayo in these Milanese burgers offers a pleasant umami kick to chop by way of the salty, fried chicken. Finish it off with one thing mild and recent, like lettuce.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 x 50g tin anchovy fillets in olive oil, drained
- 2 tsp capers
- eight tbsp mayonnaise
- Grated zest of 1 giant lemon
- four skinless and boneless chicken thighs
- 50g plain flour
- 2 eggs, flippantly crushed
- 150g panko breadcrumbs
- About 250ml oil for deep frying
- 1 x 150g bag of rocket
- four delicate white rolls
METHOD
- Chop the anchovies and capers and blend with the mayonnaise and grated lemon zest. Set apart.
- Place the chicken thighs between two items of baking parchment and flatten gently with a rolling pin.
- Place the flour, crushed eggs and breadcrumbs in three separate soup plates or pasta bowls. Season the flour. Dredge every chicken thigh into the flour, shaking off any extra, then dip into the egg, then press into the breadcrumbs till evenly coated.
- Heat the oil in a deep frying pan or sauté pan and fry the thighs for 5 to 6 minutes on either side or till cooked by way of and golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper.
- Spread the rolls with the anchovy mayonnaise. Build every burger with fried chicken, tomato and rocket.