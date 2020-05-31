Milanese-style fried chicken burgers recipe

The anchovy mayo in these Milanese burgers offers a pleasant umami kick to chop by way of the salty, fried chicken. Finish it off with one thing mild and recent, like lettuce.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 x 50g tin anchovy fillets in olive oil, drained

2 tsp capers

eight tbsp mayonnaise

Grated zest of 1 giant lemon

four skinless and boneless chicken thighs

50g plain flour

2 eggs, flippantly crushed

150g panko breadcrumbs

About 250ml oil for deep frying

1 x 150g bag of rocket

four delicate white rolls

METHOD