Mila Kunis praises Ashton Kutcher for being a ‘fantastic’ teacher while homeschooling kids

She added: “I think that’s something I’ve learned about you: You’re really good at explaining things.”

The “That 70’s Show” alums have two kids: Dmitri Portwood, 3, and daughter Wyatt Isabel, 5.

Kutcher, however, unveiled he’s a “focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time kind of person” whereas Kunis is able to multitask.

“She can teach the kid how to ride a bike while cooking while being on a producer call at the same time,” the actor gushed about his wife. “I don’t know how you pull that off. It’s amazing.”

In March, Kunis exposed about a unique way they teach their kids outside of school.

She revealed on Brit Morin’s iHeartRadio podcast “Teach Me Something New” that they share stories about their lives as a “learning moment.”

“[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I am talking about, literally, she’s like, ‘Tell me a story from your own life?’ and you’re like, ‘All right, allow me to think about a story,'” the “Black Swan” star said.

She continued: “But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] must go and begin creating stories from actual life. Because you literally come to an end of stories.”

Kunis likened the impromptu lessons with her kids to an episode of “Full House” and said, “We always have to have like a learning curve in there.”