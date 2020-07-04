Miki Sudo, Joey Chestnut dominate annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest despite unusual atmosphere amid pandemic

MLS POSTPONES OPENING MATCH OF TOURNAMENT AFTER SEVERAL FC DALLAS PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Joey Chestnut meanwhile won the men’s competition for the 13th time, breaking his own record of 74 hot dogs with 75 in 10 minutes. He easily beat the competition, with Darron Breed’s 42 dogs good enough for second place.

Sudo told organizers leading up to the contest that she wasn’t in favor of the brand new safety measures put in place due to the pandemic, Yahoo Sports reported.

Participants in both the men’s and women’s competitions were separated by glass barriers while judges wearing faceguards and masks sat six feet far from the stage. There were only five competitors in each event as opposed to the most common 15 and lots of were prevented from participating because of travel restrictions.

Among the most noticeable differences was the atmosphere.

The iconic event is held every year in Coney Island on the Fourth of July since 1916. Crowds flock to view the competitive eaters battle it out but this year’s competitors weren’t in a position to rely on the fans roaring cheers for support.

The competition was held indoors with no fans and only music and cheers of production crew members to serve as background noise.