Mikhail Mishustin extends birthday greetings to Nikol Pashinyan – Panorama

Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin has prolonged birthday greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and myself, I prolong honest congratulations in your birthday.

I would love to respect the fixed consideration you present to the strengthening of Russian-Armenian allied ties of friendship and shut partnership. Effective selections are made at a authorities stage aimed toward growing cooperation in commerce, financial and funding spheres, facilitating the implementation of recent joint scientific, technical and humanitarian tasks.

What is essential is the shut cooperation between Russia and Armenia within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. I’m satisfied that by means of joint efforts we will probably be ready to faucet the good potential of financial integration.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I want you sturdy well being, wellbeing and each success in your accountable state actions,” reads the congratulatory message.