Mikel Arteta uncertain whether Arsenal will receive transfer market backing | Football News

Mikel Arteta has doubts about whether he’ll get financial backing to take Arsenal to the next level

Mikel Arteta admits he has “big concerns” about whether he’ll be given transfer funds to improve his squad to be able to compete with the most notable teams next season.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker errors gifted Arsenal a 2-1 victory as Liverpool’s hopes of breaking the Premier League points record were dashed.

The result took Arteta’s side to within three points of Wolves in sixth but the boss wasn’t getting carried away in the aftermath, revealing he is unsure if he’ll get the required financial backing in the summer to have Arsenal nearer to the top teams in the Premier League.

When asked about whether he is worried about Arsenal’s lack of transfer funds, that he told Sky Sports: “It’s a big concern.

“You can see how [Liverpool] build their squad and there is absolutely no magic, you’ll need to improve the squad with quality, quality players. And we need a larger squad to compete in this competition. That may be the challenge.

“It’s a huge job. You only have to go through the difference involving the two teams – it’s enormous. The gap in several areas we can not improve it in 8 weeks but the gap between the accountability, the energy, the commitment and the fight between the two teams is currently equal.

“Before it wasn’t like this. I’m very proud of that. The rest will take some time but at least we’ve got that now and my message to the players is with that we can create something.”

Asked if Arsenal could secure a top-four finish without spending in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness told Sky Sports: “I don’t think Arsenal will be getting into the most notable four next season.

“Manchester United are on the right road, Liverpool and Manchester City ‘re going nowhere, Chelsea have and so are going to spend big come early july.

“Arteta doesn’t know how much money is going to be available this summer, but the noises coming out of the club are not encouraging if he wants £100 or £200m to spend.”