Mikel Arteta to field strongest Arsenal side against Watford | Football News





Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta will look to construct momentum for the FA Cup last against Chelsea in his side’s last Premier League video game of the season against Watford

Mikel Arteta states Arsenal have a “responsibility” to play his strongest group against relegation-threatened Watford.

The Hornets requirement to much better Aston Villa’s result against West Ham if they are to prevent the drop to the Championship in the last round of Premier League components on Sunday at 4pm.

Arsenal themselves were beaten by Villa on Tuesday night and enter into the last day of the project 10 th however efficient in completing 8th if outcomes go their method and with an FA Cup last against Chelsea still to play for on August 1.

“I want to see the players in the best mindset for the final game,” Arteta stated. “Ideally I desire to play as strong a group as I can. We have to regard that there are a couple of groups in a transfer fight and we have to regard that also.

“We have an obligation to the other clubs and an obligation to win any video game. If psychologically we are not all set or our level of application is not 100 percent, then you have an issue.

“The finest method to get ready for the (FA Cup) last is to provide it 100 percent in this next video game and get our momentum back.

“We cannot go into the game with a lack of intensity when it comes to 50-50s and things like that.”

Watch highlights from Aston Villa's win over Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal will end up beyond the Premier League leading 6 for the very first time in 25 years this season, and while Arteta accepts they have actually not sufficed, he is still delighting in the difficulty of bring back the club to leading tier of English football.

“We haven’t been consistent and there have been issues in the background but at the end of the day we’ve not been good enough to be with the top teams,” he stated.

“There is a big gap there that needs to be minimised as quickly as possible. This is a beautiful challenge to bring the club back to where they should be but we know it will be difficult because of what the other teams are doing.”

When asked if he would think about completing 8th in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup would be a great season, Arteta stated: “No. It is not the level for this football club.”