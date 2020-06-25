Mikel Arteta says winning is best medicine after Arsenal beat Southampton | Football News



















Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his side because they bounced right back from back-to-back defeats to win 2-0 away at Southampton in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta says “winning is the best medicine” after Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Southampton.

The Gunners headed back to the south coast five days after surrendering a lead at Brighton and eight days on from their humbling defeat at Manchester City.

But Arsenal drew a line beneath the back-to-back defeats as opportunistic goals in either half from academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock earned Arteta the first away Premier League win of his tenure.

“We got a reaction; we got the result we needed,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “In the second half we could have played far better with the ball, it absolutely was a struggle, it absolutely was warm.

“We might have won the overall game earlier, but we were really good. I asked them to be a team, to defend one another and to enjoy competing together.

“We are so fortunate to be where we are and, as a team today, I liked what we saw.

“Football is about maintaining the right level of energy and passion. When you lose, you lose a little bit of that so winning is always the best medicine.”

Highlights from Arsenal's make an impression on Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Southampton in the Premier League

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had rattled the Southampton crossbar, Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead on 20 minutes, getting his just rewards for charging Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy down, with a close-range tap-in.

Arteta said Nketiah’s goal typified the work-rate he wants from his players, adding: “I demand high pressure constantly.

“When you are on the front foot with pressing, that is what happens when you provoke mistakes in the first line.”

Nketiah: I’ve done that 100 times!

Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead after forcing an error from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy

Nketiah’s strike was his fourth since returning from his loan at Leeds in January and the sixth goal he has scored in 11 starts in most competitions in 2010.

“It was a very important three points,” the 21-year-old said. “We have been regrettable, and we knew we’d to roll our sleeves up and fight for the win.

“Southampton came out really strong in the second half and we worked hard in the warmth to keep going.

“We work a whole lot on our high press and for me, I always make an effort to give my all and I could smell the uncertainty from the goalkeeper.

“I have done it hundreds of times so I’m glad one of them has led to a goal.”