Mikel Arteta rues defeat to Spurs as Jose Mourinho sets sights on Europa League | Football News



















1:55



Mikel Arteta was unhappy with just how Arsenal conceded in the north London derby, with goals from the defensive lapse and a set-piece

Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the way Arsenal conceded in the north London derby, with goals coming from a defensive lapse and a set-piece

Mikel Arteta was left to rue Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, claiming “the game was ours”, while Jose Mourinho has his sights set on the Europa League.

Arsenal were unbeaten in five games heading in to Sunday’s north London derby and dominated possession – seeing 62.9 percent of it and taking the lead with a thunderous Alexandre Lacazette strike in the 16th minute.

But Tottenham took advantage of some sloppy Arsenal defending a couple of minutes later as Heung-Min Son slotted home before a late Toby Alderweireld header handed the hosts all three points.

It was a defeat that stung the Gunners, letting another lead slip after drawing 1-1 against Leicester in midweek, and Arteta believes it absolutely was the little items that cost them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

2:53 FREE TO LOOK AT: Highlights from Tottenham’s conquer Arsenal in the Premier League ABSOLVE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham’s win over Arsenal in the Premier League

“We are really sad, we wanted to give our fans a moment of glory and happiness,” the Arsenal manager told Sky Sports.

“We tried our best, I will be really pleased with my players. I’ve never seen us play such as this before, dominating an opponent as much as we did today. But we gave them a goal again, conceded at a set-piece and at that level you can’t do that.

Arsenal were defeated late on after taking lead inside the first 50 percent

“The game had been ours, there were total handle. They failed to generate anything at all, every time all of us pressed, they will couldn’t turn out ball following ball. It’s difficult to attack a minimal block such as this, but all of us created adequate chances. But the small information cost us all and that is the largest part we now have to tackle as the team.

“We could keep trying to improve in addition to coach to acquire that [the mistakes] out of their own head. It happened nowadays and when it occurs in huge games typically the margin isn’t very big enough to win video games.

Arsenal versus Liverpool Live on

“We played the way in which we needed to perform, the way we wish to appear to any kind of ground and set the overall performance we place in, to rule the challenger. We will certainly move forward in addition to continue this way.

“It’s a massive blow, the players are gutted. You saw the effort they put in. We came here to win, that is the game plan we had. To lose it, it will take a few days to swallow that one because we know how much it means to our fans.”

Mourinho: We will guard Europa League

5:24 Jose Mourinho says their side handled the game towards Arsenal perfectly and are not troubled Jose Mourinho states his part managed the overall game against Arsenal very well in addition to were not bothered

It was a 1st north London derby succeed for Jose Mourinho in addition to, after faltering to sign-up a shot on target towards Bournemouth throughout the week that they had nine towards Arsenal, however the Portuguese publicly stated the game was obviously a tight come across.

“I think the game was close… and was more tactical than others think,” Spurs manager Mourinho advised Sky Sports.

“Mikel [has] identified a way on their behalf to perform, to become stable in addition to improve – they are improving – and we felt that we should adapt slightly to them and I think we did it very well.

Toby Alderweireld celebrates after his match:winning goal

“And the first period of the second half when they had more of the ball and more in our half, we were quite comfortable in that situation and the two midfielders did a great job. Then we found our chances, there was a great spirit and it was really hot and nobody thought about it, even myself, but Arsenal had 48 hours more than us to rest.

“So it was hard, but it comes from their hearts, this effort and battle and even in the last minutes of the game, there was zero problems, everything was under control.

“There was a little bit more sharpness and aggression and in the transitions that individuals had, I think we could score a couple more goals but, to be honest, I think it would be unfair, a bigger difference than one goal, because the game was really hard.

Heung-Min Son equalised for Tottenham soon after Arsenal’s opener

“We are happy because we made the fans happy, because we are still in the fight for a Europa League position. I know that Chelsea and Liverpool they didn’t help us at all, but this is about us, we must do the points and we lost some important points. But now, there are nine to fight for.”

The win moves Tottenham above Arsenal into eighth place, putting them in contention for a Europa League finish, and it is something Mourinho – who won the competition with Manchester United in 2017 – has in their sights.

“I’ve changed clubs a few times in my career and I could never say I was born a Manchester United fan or a Tottenham fan or Chelsea fan. I was not, I was born a Setubal fan,” he said.

Jose Mourinho won his first north London derby in charge of Tottenham

“But in every club that I move to, I wear the shirt, I feel the spirit and I feel what is important to the fans. I know how important for Tottenham fans this victory is, especially because this season is not a season with many occasions to enjoy it.

“I’m very happy for that but I have to have a little bit more ambition than to win a north London derby. We want to play in the Europa League and we are going to fight until the last minute of the game against Crystal Palace to reach that.”

Redknapp: Spurs looked like more of a threat

Tottenham produced a much better display on Sunday

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp saw an improvement in Tottenham from their goalless draw with Bournemouth.

He told Sky Sports: “It was [a better performance] to a certain extent. It was a performance of a team struggling for a little bit of confidence, Arsenal experienced the basketball for long periods plus Spurs had to play on the counter-attack, yet at least they looked dangerous. They just looked like a bit more of an attacking threat.

“Arsenal’s back three will always give you a chance. It’s a fact. They’re defending better but they can’t help it, it’s in their DNA right now.

Arsenal’s defence will always allow you a chance, says Jamie Redknapp

“But for Spurs, it had been all about getting three points. There was some moments that went their way but they looked dangerous enough plus you thought something might go their way and it’s a brilliant header from Alderweireld. That’s what leaders do and you need people like him to stand up when you have a difficult period.

“Jose masterclass! That’s what they call it, isn’t it?!”

Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell joined Redknapp in the Sky Sports studio and he believes the earn can give Spurs the particular platform to end the particular season strongly.

He additional: “Did Jose need that? Big time. It’s a massive confidence boost. The games before weren’t good; no shots on target against Bournemouth doesn’t go down too well but he’s redeemed himself with that. They didn’t have much possession but they got the win. Tottenham can kick on now.”