Mikel Arteta happy to help Kieran Tierney settle in at Arsenal | Football News





Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has settled in well to life in the Premier League after joining from Celtic

Mikel Arteta says it has been a “pleasure” helping Kieran Tierney adapt to life at Arsenal because the Scotland international continues to impress.

The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates from Celtic last summer but his first season in the Premier League has been impacted by injury.

After suffering a dislocated shoulder, he failed to feature under Arteta until after the restart and since that time has been in exceptional form, playing as the wing-back or as the left-sided centre-back in a three-man defence.

Tierney looks set to start Sunday’s Sky Live north London derby at Tottenham as Arsenal look to both stay in front of their neighbours and keep hopes of European qualification on track.

Supporters and pundits alike have been heaping praise on Tierney, while Arteta unveiled the defender’s approach has made it even easier to adjust his approach for English football.

“I am very impressed with him,” said Arteta.

“Just how he was acting and working on his rehab. Everybody loves him at the club which is not a coincidence, he earns that every day: the way that he treats people, the way that he works round the way, the vitality he brings to the spot.

“Then with his performances I am delighted. He has adapted effectively. He is just a player that provides you every thing in every session and every game and the standard as well he is adding.

“You help him with pleasure because of what he brings, how willing he is all the time to work, improve and give his maximum to the team.”

Arteta, who spent two seasons at Rangers before joining Everton in 2005, pinpointed the main differences between playing in Scotland compared to England and believes Tierney has coped well with the changes.

“He had a really difficult period because of the injuries, because he moved to a different city, a different context that he had in Glasgow with a club that was winning all the time and where he was very settled,” Arteta added.

“It was challenging for him. He has been working with that in the best possible way, with some difficulties.

“He needed the club to support him, he needed his team-mates to make life easier for him. We are all trying to help him.”