Mikel Arteta demands more as Ainsley Maitland-Niles earns England place

The child has actually been related to a relocation far from the Emirates however starred at Wembley on Saturday to assist the Gunners to more flatware

Arsenal employer Mikel Arteta has actually challenged Ainsley Maitland-Niles to produce his finest kind more regularly after he commemorated his 23rd birthday with a Community Shield victory and a maiden England call-up.

Maitland-Niles was called guy of the match as the Gunners drew 1-1 with Premier League champs Liverpool at Wembley prior to dominating 5-4 on charges.

As he did throughout the particular FA Cup semi-final and last wins over Manchester City and Chelsea, Arteta picked Maitland-Niles at left wing-back.

After full-time, the youngster learned this versatility had earned him a place as cover in Gareth Southgate’s England squad to deal with Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League next week.

Southgate did not choose an identified left-back in his initial celebration and has actually likewise called likewise uncapped Wolves captain Conor Coady to a group now doing not have Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

Maitland-Niles’ Arsenal future has actually been far from specific in current weeks, with Wolves and Newcastle United both promoted as having an interest in his services, and Arteta informed a post-match press conference that the London club’s academy graduate still has lots of work to do.

