Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal transfer business which followed redundancies | Football News





Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had a thorough plan to restructure for a more stable future

Mikel Arteta insists redundancies were required at Arsenal to protect the future of the club as he moved to defend the transfer business which followed the job cuts.

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham and former head of football Raul Sanllehi announced on August 5 that Arsenal would be looking to make 55 redundancies as the financial damage suffered during the coronavirus pandemic came into effect.

The call to make such cuts was met with derision by some supporters, with a petition set up asking for the decision to be reversed.

Those who were upset by the news were further agitated…