Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says Manchester City return will be strange but special | Football News

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told The Football Show it will feel ‘strange’ to face old club Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says taking Arsenal to face his former employers Manchester City will be a “strange” occasion, but is hopeful of taking advantage of a clear Etihad stadium.

The Gunners’ first game straight back, which features in a double-header on Sky Sports on June 17, sees Arteta meet former boss Pep Guardiola for the very first time since leaving City to take the reins at the Emirates.

Arteta spent four years on the coaching staff at City, after retiring there as a player in 2016.

Arteta told The Football Show: “It is going to be strange, I cannot deny that. I know every one there and spent four magnificent years with those players and staff.

“I am really excited aswell, I can’t wait to start competing again and doing what we love most that is to play football.

“It is going to be very special for me and I am looking forward to it.”

Arsenal’s next four matches in every competitions are away from home, but will be played without spectators as a result of ban on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lack of supporters seems to have lessened home advantage considering that the restart of action in the Bundesliga – only 21.7 per cent of matches have already been won by home teams, down from 43.3 per cent ahead of the shutdown of play in March – and Arteta is hoping that can help his side in the coming weeks.

“We have got a good measure with what is happening in the Bundesliga at the moment,” Arteta said. “I hope it will help.

“Football is all about passion and energy when you lose that, it’s balanced far more.

“But, I know how strong they’re and what they are able to do if they are all switched on so we have to be well prepared to go there and win the game.

“It better be right that playing away is an advantage because we are away four times in a row.”

Arsenal have won just two of these 13 away games in the league this season

Arsenal’s preparations for the league’s restart have been mixed. They thrashed Charlton 6-1 in an agreeable but followed that up with a 3-2 loss to Brentford.

“We are trying different things and give minutes to all the players,” Arteta explained.

“We’re getting adapted to playing in an empty stadium as well and not getting that energy from the fans.”

The biggest challenge for Arteta throughout the break has been remaining in touch along with his squad.

The Spaniard revealed that he and his staff have made extra efforts to get at know the players better and hopes there will be more togetherness in the group.

“With the players, the most important is their mental health, that’s vital,” Arteta said. “They have their routines and they’re used to being around people and this is really a different situation.

“I have spent a lot of time trying to get to know them better and treat them individually and make sure they are getting looked after.”

