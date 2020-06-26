Mike Woodson ‘ecstatic’ about possible Knicks second chance

SEVERAL NBA PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS WEEKS OUT OF SEASON RESTART

The 62-year-old Woodson, who also coached the Hawks, said he’s happy to be looked at for still another try in New York.

“I was just hoping one day to get a shot to come back and I think this is a wonderful opportunity now,” Woodson said while a guest Thursday on SiriusXM NBA Radio with hosts Eddie Johnson and Antonio Daniels. “I thank the Knicks for reaching out to me and putting me in position. That’s all you can ask for as a coach when you go out and start interviewing for these jobs. So I’m excited about it, I really am.”

While Woodson was the final coach to lead the Knicks to playoffs — posting a 54-28 record and attaining the second round of the playoffs throughout the 2012-13 season — that he said he’s even prouder of his final year at the Garden. The Knicks handled injuries early but rallied to finish 37-45, one game out of the playoffs. He took full blame for early struggles, but was pleased about the club’s resilience.

VINCE CARTER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM NBA AFTER 21 YEARS

“Those guys could have easily quit and say, ‘Hey let’s go home for the summer and get ready for next season’, but they didn’t quit on me,” Woodson said. “For me from a coach’s standpoint, hey that was a good coaching job by me and my staff.”

Woodson said if he did return to the Knicks, the team’s offense would look very similar to what his old squad ran because “I thought our style of play fits how we’re playing today” based on the amount of 3-pointers which are attempted. But one thing however change is delegating more to his staff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I pretty much ran everything myself, tried to anyway,” Woodson said.