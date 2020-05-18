Mike Tyson’s teased comeback is ‘not something’ for Eddie Hearn, says the promoter | Boxing News



















Holyfield vs Tyson III? Veteran heavyweights, of their 50s, may meet in charity exhibition, says Holyfield

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits Mike Tyson’s recommended comeback is “intriguing” however he would not prefer to see the former heavyweight champion struggle once more.

Tyson, aged 53, has seemed explosive in social media coaching footage and his previous rival Evander Holyfield instructed Sky Sports News that one other assembly in the ring was up for dialogue.

Hearn instructed Sky Sports: “We all know my head can be turned for a few quid! You saw my KSI vs Logan Paul fight which I got stick for, but it was a roaring success and I really enjoyed it. It taught me a lot.

“Imagine if I mentioned: ‘Mike Tyson is returning to the ring and I’ll promote him!’

“The stick I’d get can be unbelievable. It’s not one thing I’m seeking to do.

“I anticipate him to return again in some kind of exhibition, or one thing like that. Is that good or fulfilling? I suppose it is intriguing.

“Tyson seemed unbelievable on the pads however he is 53. Look at his final struggle towards Kevin McBride. He will not have the ability to compete at [a high level].

“It’s good to see him training. He’s in great shape. If it keeps him happy then why not keep training? I wouldn’t like to see him fight in the ring professionally.”

Holyfield, who twice beat Tyson of their heyday together with as soon as by way of infamous disqualification when his ear was bitten, has recommended they may meet once more in an exhibition contest.

“I wouldn’t ask nobody to do anything they don’t want to do. But it’s for charity,” the 57-year-old instructed Sky Sports News.

“If we can work something out that works for everybody then it’s a win-win-win.”

Why 50-year-old heavyweights are a nasty thought

Like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson as we speak, Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock was saying all the proper issues. He had re-found his starvation, gone vegan and was determined to show that he felt stronger in his 50s than he had in his 20s.

Razor, so-called for his punches that cut up opponents’ pores and skin, did what Tyson and co are presently threatening to do by launching a comeback into the heavyweight division 5 years in the past as a 51-year-old. It ended disastrously in a convincing KO defeat to a rival 22 years his junior.

