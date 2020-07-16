Mike Tyson will kick off

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson said in a statement.

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing ‘Shark Week’ that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”