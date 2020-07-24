Mike Tyson to return to boxing ring to fight Roy Jones Jr

The 2 are set to fight in an eight-round exhibit match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The previous Heavyweight World Champion is thought about among the most feared fighters of perpetuity, typically referred to as “the baddest man on the planet.” Tyson completed his very first year as an expert fighter with a 15 -0 record, with all wins coming over method of knockout. “Iron Mike” was 20 years and 4 months old when he ended up being the youngest heavyweight champ in boxing history.

He has a 50 -6 profession record, with 44 of the 50 success being knockouts. He last combated in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride.

Tyson teased a return to the ring in early May when he published videos of himself training, looking simply as fast and relentless as he performed in his prime.