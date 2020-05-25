Mike Tyson to get $20 million contract offer to return to boxing, report says

“I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen,” BKFC President David Feldman stated.

The business supplied the 53- year-old Tyson $20 million previously in the month, yet its following offer supposedly will consist of even more cash along with philanthropic contributions. The last time the previous globe heavyweight champ completed in a boxing suit was back in 2005.

Tyson has actually been educating lately as well as he also uploaded video clips of his sessions.

“He hasn’t hit mitts for almost 10 years, so I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old,” instructor Rafael Cordeiro informed ESPN.

No strategies have actually been main right now, yet Tyson stated throughout a look on “Young Money Radio” that all choices were open now in time.

“We got so many guys that want to do this,” Tyson stated. “We’re in calls — we’re doing business with guys, you ain’t even going to believe the names when the names come out.”