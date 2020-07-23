Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition bout

Tyson was nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’ and ended up being the youngest ever world heavyweight champ at 20

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight versus ex-four-weight world champ Roy Jones Jr.

The bout is set up to happen on 12 September in Los Angeles.

Tyson, 54, last combated expertly in 2005 when he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride in what was his 6th loss in 58 profession contests.

Fellow American Jones, 51, has actually not combated because whipping Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

The California State Athletic Commission has actually approved the fight.

Tyson ended up being the youngest ever world heavyweight champ at 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

He just recently sustained rumours of a return when he shared shot pad exercises on social networks.

In 2006, Tyson had a variety of four-round exhibition bouts with CoreySanders At the time he required cash having actually applied for personal bankruptcy in 2003, however he likewise mentioned the psychological health and stress-relieving advantages a light-hearted return provided him.

More to follow.