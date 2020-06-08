Mike Tyson Takes a Knee, Will Trump Take a Swing?

Breaking News

Mike Tyson is taking a knee … plus it could mean the end of his longtime friendship with Donald Trump.

The boxing legend posted the pic Monday morning — no caption needed. The message is clear.

But it begs a fascinating question … will Trump pursue Tyson exactly the same way he is gone after other kneelers?

Remember, Tyson and Trump have a relationship that extends back decades. Trump has long considered Tyson a strong ally.

In fact, Iron Mike famously endorsed Donald for President throughout his campaign in 2015 … saying, “He should be president of the United States.”

When asked if that meant Trump got his vote, Tyson replied, “Hell yeah. Big time.”

He also expanded on his support for Trump to TMZ Sports in 2015.



Play video content



TMZSports.com

But Trump hates kneelers — that he referred to Colin Kaepernick as a “son of a bitch,” called out Drew Brees for changing his stance on kneeling … and now he is shading Roger Goodell.

Seems Trump wants to stay friends — it was just last month POTUS shouted Tyson from Twitter for his boxing comeback … saying, “Keep punching Mike!”

So, is Tyson in the crosshairs? Does Tyson even care if he is?