Mike Tyson Shows Off Insane Physique In Shirtless Training Vid, 6-Pack Abs!

MIKE TYSON IS DEFINITELY SHREDDED CURRENTLY!!!

The epic fighter flaunted his figure in a partially nude exercise vid Wednesday for the Chinese social media sites website Weibo … and also the 53- year-old is jacked!!!

Iron Mike displayed a collection of six-pack abdominal muscles, some ripped pecs and also some pumped-up arms … and also, great lord!!!

Oh, and also incidentally, he additionally blinked his frightening boxing rate and also power!!

The video clip is an additional clear effort to gas up an upcoming charity battle that Mike’s attempting to establish (potentially with Evander Holyfield) … however the body he’s flaunting is seriously wild.

What’s a lot more excellent regarding this video clip is that Tyson had actually acquired a substantial quantity of weight a couple of years back– and also simply in 2015 Tyson disclosed he had actually quit working out entirely.

So, the reality he can get better right into this type of form while in his 50 s– it’s quite damn extraordinary.