Mike Tyson Says Holyfield Rematch for Charity ‘Would Be Awesome’

Mike Tyson says he’s seriously thinking about a rematch with Evander Holyfield— however just due to the fact that it would certainly elevate MANY MILLIONS for individuals in requirement.

“That would be awesome for charity,” Tyson claimed on “TMZ Live” … “Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?”

Of program, 53- year-old Tyson has actually been training like a lunatic just recently as well as looks definitely frightening– something he attributes to the stem cell therapies he’s been obtaining.

“I’m in good shape, I feel really good!”

Now, with 57- year-old Holyfield additionally training for a resurgence— we asked if there’s reality to the reports they’re intending on running it back for a third time.

“Anything is possible,” Tyson claimed … keeping in mind that he’s “having fun, looking good, showing off my new bod and stuff.”

Tyson says he’s devoted to living a life of charity as well as gratefulness– however he understands a battle with The Real Deal might make a significant distinction in a great deal of individuals’s lives.

“Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help.”

Tyson additionally disclosed he’s concentrating on reflection– as well as feels he gets on the course to knowledge.

In truth, Tyson will certainly be taking part in a substantial World Meditation Day occasion Thursday at 11 AM PT … in addition to Deepak Chopra as well as Tony Robinson



Tyson says the objective of the occasion– which will certainly be streamed survive on Facebook– is to obtain 1 BILLION individuals from throughout the globe to join for integrated reflection as well as petition.