Mike Tyson Makes Guest Wrestling Appearance at AWE Pay-Per-View

Mike Tyson confirmed some big-time wrestling stars who’s boss Saturday night time, and even a snake could not intimidate him.

Iron Mike was purported to do the honors at the AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view by handing the winners of the title match the championship belt — he ended up doing much more.

The match — Cody with Arn Anderson by his aide vs Lance Archer w/ Jake the Snake Roberts — was forwards and backwards. At one level Arn and Jake have been hurled out of the ring and Jake was making an attempt to make his manner again inside with the ominous bag containing a snake.

That’s all the previous boxing champ wanted to see, as a result of Mike ripped off his shirt, revealing his superb physique, and blocked Jack with intimidating power. It labored, as a result of Jake and the snake retreated, giving Cody and Archer the win.

Mike then flexed for the viewers after which bestowed the respect on Cody by handing him the belt. He did not need to throw a punch however he sealed the deal on the match — Mike’s THAT daunting.

Mike instructed us at “TMZ Live” he is open to combating Evander Holyfield once more.