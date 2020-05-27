Mike Tyson believes he became the world’s most hated man after biting Evander Holyfield | Boxing News





Watch Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth On Demand now

Mike Tyson says he became the world’s most hated man after biting Evander Holyfield, however the heavyweight rivals may share the ring once more after forging a friendship.

‘Iron Mike’ discovered himself at the centre of a media storm after he was disqualified from his world title rematch for biting a bit out of Holyfield’s ear in the third spherical at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in June, 1997.

Speaking on ‘Undisputed Truth’, which is On Demand now, Tyson recalled the notorious incident that led to a $3m superb and the lack of his boxing licence in Nevada for over a 12 months.

Tyson’s rematch with Evander Holyfield got here to a controversial finish

“I’m really very grateful that Evander forgave me for this,” Tyson mentioned. “What was I serious about?

“He misplaced a chunk of his ear, I misplaced a chunk of cash. Some huge cash and I misplaced my licence.

“All I may say is that I snapped. I went by pure hell. I went from the 10th hated man on the planet, which I can deal with, to numero uno.

“Then I was forced to read this contrived apology letter at the press conference for the Nevada State Athletic Commission. To make matters worse, I had to read it on my birthday, June 3rd, 1997.

1:51 Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson III? Veteran heavyweights, of their 50s, may meet in charity exhibition, says Holyfield. Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson III? Veteran heavyweights, of their 50s, may meet in charity exhibition, says Holyfield.

“But now I really am sorry. Me and Holyfield became friends.”

Tyson has just lately revealed that he is contemplating a return to boxing, with Holyfield confirming that he is open to a charity struggle.

Holyfield instructed Sky Sports: “I don’t know, you would have to ask him!

“I would not ask no person to do something they do not wish to do. But it is for charity. If we are able to work one thing out that works for everyone then it is a win-win-win.”

‘Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth’ is amongst quite a lot of sports activities documentaries On Demand now, together with What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Ali & Cavett: The Tale of The Tapes, Foreman and I’m Duran.