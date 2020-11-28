Mike Tyson And Roy Jones Jr. Set To Make A Comeback In “Frontline Battle”; Here’s All You Need To Know

Mike Tyson set to make his much-awaited boxing return on Saturday, 28 November. Once considered to be “the baddest man” on this planet, Tyson will be returning to the ring after approximately 15 years of retirement. The former boxing champion will be contesting against Roy Jones Jr., another legend of the ring.

The legendary duo will be competing in an exhibition fight called the “Frontline Battle” this year. The fight will be commemorated by the WBC (World Boxing Council) who will also be scoring the event. The long-anticipated fight takes place after almost 15 years. The event is expected to be huge as fans wait for the former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to be in the ring again.

Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr.: A Legendary Faceoff

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President mentions in a press release that the Covid-19 situation has not stopped Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. from embracing a positive outlook and being a part of this commemorative event. he further adds that WBC has created a special belt for the “Frontline Battle” that’ll add to the event’s glory.

Iron Mike will be contesting against Jones Jr. in this 8-round fight that will be ending with a knockout. WBC has made some adjustments to the usual rules to fit this exhibition fight. Each round will be a minute shorter than usual and the duo will be using 12-ounce gloves without protection.

It will be a 4-hour live fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. that will happen at 9 p.m. ET on November 28 at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

You can watch the event at several live-streaming channels that are using a pay-per-view option ($50 per view) in the USA.