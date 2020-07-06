Mike Trout’s mom has simple message about wearing mask during pandemic

MIKE TROUT UNSURE ABOUT PLAYING IN 2020 WITH BABY ALONG THE WAY: ‘IT’S LIKELY TO BE TOUGH’

“If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, you can wear a mask going out in public,” Debbie Trout’s photo read. “#WearAMask.”

Trout a week ago expressed his concerns about playing the 2020 season while his wife was expecting their first son or daughter.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” Trout told reporters during a conference call, in accordance with USA Today. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.”

ASTROS’ CARLOS CORREA URGING WIFE, FORMER BEAUTY QUEEN, TO STAY OUT OF SALONS UNTIL SEASON ENDS

Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting a child in August. It’s something which appears to weigh heavily on his mind.

“We’re playing it by ear,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is this really is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t start to see the baby for 14 days. We will be upset. I’ve surely got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe … I try to speak with my wife each night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and obtain this virus. That’s the final thing I wish to do.

“I really like baseball. I love playing this game. We all wish to play. It’s going to drop to how safe we will be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next couple of weeks, we’ve surely got to reconsider.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: “I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.”