Mike Trout unsure about playing in 2020 with baby on the way: ‘It’s going to be tough’

TWINS' TREVOR MAY ON MLB'S REUNITE: 'WE'RE ALL JUST AWAITING BAD NEWS'

“Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,” the Los Angeles Angels told reporters within a conference call Friday, according to USA Today. “There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious way to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.”

Trout and his wife Jessica are expecting a baby in August. It’s something that appears to weigh heavily on his mind as that he considers playing during the pandemic-shortened season.

CUBS’ JOSE QUINTANA HAS SURGERY AFTER SLICING FINGER OPEN DOING DISHES AT HOME

“We’re playing it by ear,” that he said. “I think the biggest thing is this really is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I decide to try to talk to my partner every night about this. I understand I’m risking myself. I really could meet some body and get this virus. That’s the very last thing I want to do.

“I enjoy baseball. I love playing this game. We all want to play. It’s going to fall to how safe we’re going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next couple weeks, we’ve got to reconsider.

“I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.”

If Trout does decide to forgo the season, however be the biggest name not to appear in their sport. NBA players Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley have previously opted out of their seasons. One National Women’s Soccer League team decided perhaps not to do their own tournament because of positive coronavirus tests.