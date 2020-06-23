Mike Tomlin: Steelers will support players if they opt to kneel

Tomlin said Tuesday the club has engaged in “intimate discussions” with players about how exactly to use their public platform to help effect social change amid the fallout from the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while being taken in to police custody in Minneapolis last month.

“Our position is simple,” Tomlin said. “We are going to support our players and their willingness to partake in this, whether it is statements or actions. You guys know my feelings, I have stated them in the past. Statements are good, but impact is better. Particularly long-term impact.”

The Steelers are going to leave it up to the players to let them regulate how best to make that impact, although team has established what Tomlin described as “structural committees” designed to help them organize their actions so they can “do things properly.”

Tomlin’s tone was a marked departure from his sense of frustration in 2017 each time a miscommunication through the national anthem before a casino game against the Chicago Bears left offensive tackle and Army veteran Alejandro Villaneuva standing alone on the field saluting the flag whilst the rest of the team remained out of sight in a tunnel.

Tomlin stressed in the aftermath that his focus was on football and that determining what served as an appropriate form of protest was for “political beatniks to ponder.”

The league’s third-longest tenured head coach said his issue three years ago was timing. The chaos in Chicago happened through the regular season. Floyd’s death, coming within a relatively quiet period for the NFL, “allowed us to really unearth some discussions and take our time,” according to Tomlin.

All-Pro defensive end Cam Heyward said last week the Steelers would be united in any type of protest they may choose to adopt in 2020.

Tomlin has long pointed toward his team’s work off the field — specially on Tuesdays in the fall, if the players are generally off and doing charity work in the Pittsburgh area — as proof, it is not just interested in making statements on Sunday afternoons. He does not anticipate that changing.

“This unrest can be an opportunity to learn, to listen and to grow and to make sure you care for yourself, your own personal heart as well as your own home first and work from there,” said Tomlin, who is one of the three active Black head coaches in the league. “That’s something I try to live by and try to encourage our guys to live by.”

When he’s maybe not trying to help his players navigate an uncertain social landscape, Tomlin is focusing on attempting to get 90 players ready for a training camp unlike any.

The national lockdown created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to conduct its offseason program remotely. Lots of Zoom calls. Lots of adapting. And zero practice time together, something Tomlin admitted has caused “angst” and “anxiety.”

The loss of the estimated 1,000 snaps usually related to Organized Team Activities and minicamp will force the Steelers and the rest of the league to play catch-up when training camp starts the following month. For the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, the full time frame will be a lot more condensed.

They are scheduled to face one another in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 6, meaning they will have maybe two weeks to prepare themselves for their first game action in significantly more than seven months.

“I’m not comfortable, but I imagine none of my peers are comfortable either, so I’m comfortable with that,” Tomlin said.

Given the challenges created by the virtual offseason, Tomlin expects most of the newcomers to face an even steeper climb than usual when trying to make the team.

“The big thing is that we have to leave the door open for viable men, and those men have to move quickly in terms of developing, understanding and displaying that understanding.,” that he said. “There is going to be big-time urgency in that regard.”

Tomlin does not feel the same urgency in regards to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s recovery from right elbow surgery that cut short his 2019 season after just six quarters.

Though Tomlin has yet to see Roethlisberger work-out in person, he is heard just positives from those who have caught passes from Roethlisberger throughout informal services as well as the medical staff monitoring the 38-year-old’s rehab.

The two biggest question marks heading into 2020 are across the offensive and defensive lines. Matt Feiler will move from right tackle to left guard, with Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner taking Feiler’s old spot. Tyson Alualu will have the inside track at nose tackle following Javon Hargrave’s departure to Philadelphia in free agency.

Two Steelers have been clinically determined to have coronavirus because the start of the pandemic, though Tomlin said both have recovered and are “back to work.”

The team moved training camp away from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Heinz Field for 2020.

Tomlin will miss certain areas of going away to camp but that he remains upbeat about the chance for the NFL figuring out how to move ahead safely with time for the beginning of the regular season.

“I’m comfortable with the overall trajectory of where we are headed,” he said. “I’m sure by the time we are called to execute procedures and protocol and policy that they will be realistic, doable and appropriate, but until that time, there’s going to be some anxiety for all of us. I’m trying to keep my emotions in check.”