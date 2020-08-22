Mike Tomlin honored Steelers cleaning crew with shirt in Friday’s practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers sideline employer honored the group’s cleaning crew

The 2020 NFL season is going to be absolutely nothing like it’s been in years previous. The United States and the world as a whole are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of carrying out a bubble like the NBA and NHL, the NFL will go through with their season according to typical, however with a substantial COVID-19 screening program and a disinfecting crew on all 32 groups.

During practice on Friday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin honored the group’s cleaning crew by using a red polo shirt with “cleaning ambassador” composed on the back, as a thank you for keeping the group safe throughout the pandemic.

I indicate it when I state it takes everybody within our company to have an effective day, and for that reason an effective season. https://t.co/VtjFahuLWs — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) August 21, 2020

“We just have some really quality service people around here that are working their tails off to keep us safe, and I just wanted to show my appreciation for the work that they do by wearing their uniform and encouraging guys to pause and be thankful for the services provided and hopefully brighten their day if given an opportunity,” stated Tomlin, via ESPN.

“We simply require to be mindful of the contributions of everybody. It takes …