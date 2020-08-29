Mike Tomlin gives speech on racial injustice before Steelers prayer (Video)

Mike Tomlin provided an impassioned speech before the Steelers held a minute of prayer.

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers held a mock video game throughout practice on Friday, head coach Mike Tomlin required to the middle of the field to provide an address to the larger public.

As his gamers stood in a line behind him locking arms, Tomlin provided an impassioned speech about racial inequality in America, resolving this time of chaos and social discontent in the wake of the Jacob Black shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, previously today.

After Tomlin concluded his speech, the gamers, coaches, fitness instructors, and even owner Art Rooney II and basic supervisor Kevin Colbert collected in a circle at midfield in a minute of prayer on flexed knee.

Mike Tomlin provided an immediate speech on pursuing racial equality

Here is Tomlin’s speech in its whole: