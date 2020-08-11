Mike Tomlin calls for more head coaches from minority backgrounds | NFL News







Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin states the NFL needs to do much better in getting more head coaches from minority backgrounds.

Tomlin is just the 10 th African-American head coach in NFL history and the very first for the Steelers franchise. Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn are the just other black coaches presently operating in the NFL.

With the absence of coaches from minority backgrounds, Tomlin has actually been sincere in his evaluation of the circumstance.

“You know, succinctly, we just have to be better,” he stated. “Why sugarcoat it. There’s less minority coaches, there’s less than half minority coaches in the NFL today then there remained in …