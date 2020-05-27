Mike Singletary resigned as coach for Texas high school after going 1-21 in two seasons

CHICAGO BEARS LEGEND MIKE SINGLETARY: ‘I WISH WE WON MORE SUPER BOWLS’

Singletary resigned as the coach in December, the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.

The school’s athletic director, Donald English, informed the newspaper Singletary “elected to look at some other opportunities.”

Steve Hayes, who had beforehand coached the school for 11 seasons earlier than leaving in December 2014, is again to take over this system as soon as once more, in accordance with the Dallas Morning News. Hayes was 88-49 earlier than leaving.

HALL OF FAMER MIKE SINGLETARY: ‘I’M GOING TO DO EVERYTHING THAT I CAN’ TO GET BACK TO COACHING FOOTBALL

After retiring from the NFL, Singletary was a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons in 2003 and 2004. He then turned an assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the 49ers from 2005 to 2008, even serving as an interim head coach in the course of the 2008 season.

He took over as the crew’s head coach in 2009 however solely lasted by the 2010 season. He wouldn’t get an NFL head teaching gig once more. He was on the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams’ teaching staffs from 2011 to 2013 and 2016. He then turned the Memphis Express’ head coach of the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

In the NFL, Singletary recorded an 18-22 report.

Singletary informed Fox News in April that he was “going to do everything that I can” to get again to teaching soccer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I had to realize at some point in time that I didn’t just want to be another coach,” Singletary informed Fox News. “I wish to be an excellent coach. After the San Francisco expertise, it actually gave me a possibility to take a step again and take a look at what I didn’t know, and what I wanted to do to be higher. For me, if I’m going to coach, I should be the very best coach I can presumably be on that sideline to have the ability to assist these coaches turn out to be higher coaches, and assist these gamers turn out to be higher gamers. And win. Not solely on the sector, however in the sport of life. That’s the factor that I’ve been busting my tail to do. To ensure that when that chance presents itself once more, that I’m able to go.

“I played the game at a certain level, and I can coach it that way as well if given the opportunity,” Singletary added. “So, we’ll see how that works out. All I know is, I’m going to do everything that I can to make it happen again.”