Mike Sexton, World Poker Tour legend, dies at 72

World Poker Tour and partypoker , an online poker company Sexton cofounded, confirmed his death. Fellow poker champ Linda Johnson said Sexton “had been battling prostate cancer” that had spread to other organs shortly before his death.

Sexton had a hand in every aspect of poker — broadcast, business and the game itself. Surviving poker greats say the game wouldn’t be as successful as it is today without his influence.

Sexton was a longtime commentator for World Poker Tour, which hosts international televised tournaments, with broadcasting partner Vince Van Patten.